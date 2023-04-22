Saturday's Schedule
Badminton
TF South at Homewood-Flossmoor, 8:30 a.m.
Baseball
South Central vs. University at U.S. Steel Yard (RailCats H.S. Challenge), 9:30 a.m.
EC Central at Hammond Academy, 10 a.m. (DH)
Illiana Christian at Lowell, 10 a.m. (DH)
Lafayette Central Catholic Classic (field includes Bishop Noll), 10 a.m.
Lake Central at Penn, 10 a.m. (DH)
LaPorte at Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Morton at Chesterton, 10 a.m. (DH)
North Newton at Wheeler, 10 a.m. (DH)
Washington Twp. at John Glenn, 10 a.m. (DH)
West Central at Westville, 10 a.m. (DH)
Bowman at South Bend Washington, 11 a.m.
Hobart at Portage, 11 a.m.
TF South at Crete-Monee, 11 a.m.
Hanover Central vs. University at U.S. Steel Yard (RailCats H.S. Challenge), 11:30 a.m.
Illiana Christian at Lowell, noon (DH)
Jasper Invitational (field includes Valparaiso), noon
Boys Golf
Benton Central Bison Invitational (field includes DeMotte Christian, North Newton), 8 a.m.
Lake Central Classic at Sandy Pines (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Kankakee Valley, Munster, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Softball
Carmel Invitational (field includes Lake Central), 10 a.m.
Chesterton at New Prairie, 10 a.m.
Hammond Academy at Kankakee Trinity, 10 a.m. (DH)
Hobart at Morgan Twp., 10 a.m.
Knox at North Newton, 10 a.m. (DH)
Lowell at Merrillville, 10 a.m.
Marian Catholic at Illiana Christian, 10 a.m.
Pioneer, Plymouth at Whiting, 10 a.m.
Washington Twp. at North Judson, 10 a.m. (DH)
Griffith at Boone Grove, 11 a.m.
Lafayette Central Catholic at Andrean, 11 a.m. (DH)
Morton at Portage, 11 a.m.
Westville at Victory Christian, 11 a.m. (DH)
Boys Tennis
Lockport Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 8 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Hanover Central South County Invitational (field includes Andrean, Highland, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Merrillville), 9 a.m.
LaPorte LeRoy Invitational (field includes Michigan City), 9 a.m.
Boys Track
West Lafayette Relays (field includes Chesterton, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
West Side Relays (field includes Bowman, River Forest), 9 a.m.
LaPorte Deardurff Classic (field includes Boone Grove, Hobart, Lowell, Michigan City, Wheeler), 10 a.m.
Pike Invitational (field includes Calumet, EC Central), 10 a.m.
Girls Track
West Lafayette Relays (field includes Chesterton, Merrillville, Portage), 8 a.m.
West Side Relays (field includes Bowman, River Forest), 9 a.m.
LaPorte Deardurff Classic (field includes Boone Grove, Hobart, Lowell, Michigan City, Wheeler), 10 a.m.
Pike Invitational (field includes Calumet, EC Central), 10 a.m.
Thornwood Invitational (field includes TF North), 10 a.m.
Penn Lady Kingsman Invitational (field includes Valparaiso), 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Nobelsville Miller Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 8 a.m.
Lafayette Harrison Round Robin (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll), 9 a.m.
Boone Grove at Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.