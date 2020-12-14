 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Tuesday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Portage Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.

Bowman at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Portage at Lowell, 7 p.m.

21st Century at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Marquette, 7 p.m.

West Central at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Westville, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Washington Twp. at Hebron, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Highland, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at North Newton, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at John Glenn, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet at Highland, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

West Central at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Munster at Clark, 6 p.m.

Whiting at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

