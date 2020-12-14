Prep schedule

Tuesday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Portage Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.
Bowman at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Portage at Lowell, 7 p.m.
21st Century at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Marquette, 7 p.m.
West Central at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Westville, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Washington Twp. at Hebron, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Highland, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at North Newton, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at John Glenn, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet at Highland, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet at Highland, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
West Central at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Munster at Clark, 6 p.m.
Whiting at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
