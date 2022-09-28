Prep Schedule

Week 7 Football
Thursday, Sept. 29
Lake Station at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Calumet at South Bend Clay, 6:30 p.m.
Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.
Evergreen Park at TF South, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live
Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live
Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Saint Viator at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
South Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.
TF North at Lemont, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's events
Boys Golf
IHSA 3A Andrew Regional at Odyssey GC (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.
IHSA 2A Marian Catholic Regional at Idlewild CC, TBA
IHSA 2A Crete-Monee Regional at Deer Creek GC (field includes TF North), TBA
Boys Soccer
River Forest at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Marist, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Morton, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Highland 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hammond Central at Morton, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hebron, 4:45 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Oak Lawn at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Bowman at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
21st Century at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Portage, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.