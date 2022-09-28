 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

football stock
Week 7 Football

Thursday, Sept. 29

Lake Station at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

Calumet at South Bend Clay, 6:30 p.m.

Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.

Evergreen Park at TF South, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live

Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live

Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Saint Viator at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

South Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.

TF North at Lemont, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's events

Boys Golf

IHSA 3A Andrew Regional at Odyssey GC (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.

IHSA 2A Marian Catholic Regional at Idlewild CC, TBA

IHSA 2A Crete-Monee Regional at Deer Creek GC (field includes TF North), TBA

Boys Soccer

River Forest at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Marist, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Morton, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Highland 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hammond Central at Morton, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hebron, 4:45 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Oak Lawn at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Bowman at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

21st Century at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Portage, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

