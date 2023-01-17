Prep Schedule

Tuesday’s Schedule
Boys Basketball
Hammond Academy at Heritage Christian, 4:30 p.m.
SSAC Tournament at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Evergreen Park at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
TF South at Oak Lawn, 6:30 p.m.
Bowman at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Knox at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Carmel, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Whiting, 7 p.m.
West Side at Morton, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
TF North at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.
Whiting at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Oak Lawn at TF South, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Highland, 7 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Culver Academies, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at North Newton, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), 1560bearcountry.com
Hammond Central at Thornwood, 7:30 p.m.
Porter County Conference Tournament, Round 2, TBA
Victory Christian at SSAC Tournament, TBA
Girls Bowling
TF North at Shepard (Centennial Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Richards (Arena Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Chesterton at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Hammond Central at EC Central, 5 p.m.
TF United at Richards, 5 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Knox, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Calumet at Highland, 6 p.m.
North Newton at Griffith, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Hammond Central at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Knox, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Calumet at Highland, 6 p.m.
North Newton at Griffith, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Highland at Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Morton at Lake Station, 6 p.m.