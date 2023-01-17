 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

  • 0
Basketball

Basketball

 Times file photo

Tuesday’s Schedule

Boys Basketball

Hammond Academy at Heritage Christian, 4:30 p.m.

SSAC Tournament at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Evergreen Park at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

TF South at Oak Lawn, 6:30 p.m.

Bowman at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Knox at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Carmel, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Whiting, 7 p.m.

West Side at Morton, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

People are also reading…

TF North at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.

Whiting at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Oak Lawn at TF South, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Highland, 7 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Culver Academies, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at North Newton, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), 1560bearcountry.com

Hammond Central at Thornwood, 7:30 p.m.

Porter County Conference Tournament, Round 2, TBA

Victory Christian at SSAC Tournament, TBA

Girls Bowling

TF North at Shepard (Centennial Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Richards (Arena Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Chesterton at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Hammond Central at EC Central, 5 p.m.

TF United at Richards, 5 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Knox, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Calumet at Highland, 6 p.m.

North Newton at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Hammond Central at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Knox, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Calumet at Highland, 6 p.m.

North Newton at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Highland at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Morton at Lake Station, 6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts