Prep schedule

Baseball
Crawfordsville Athenian Invitational (field includes Griffith), 9 a.m.
John Glenn Tournament (field includes Kankakee Valley, Morgan Twp.), 9 a.m.
LaCrosse at North White, 9 a.m.
Calumet at Hammond, 10 a.m.
Highland at Gavit, 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Goshen, 10 a.m.
Penn at Crown Point (DH), 10 a.m.
Wheeler at Morton (DH), 10 a.m.
Elkhart at Andrean, 11 a.m.
Faith Christian at Covenant Christian, 11 a.m.
Hobart at Michigan City, 11 a.m.
River Forest at Hammond Academy, 11 a.m. (DH)
South Central at New Prairie, 11 a.m.
Hanover Central vs. Lowell at RailCats Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), noon
Marquette at Culver Academies, 2:30 p.m.
Merrillville vs. Whiting at RailCats Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 6 p.m.
Marian Catholic Stevie’s Way, TBA
Boys Golf
Caston Invitational (field includes Morgan Twp.), 8 a.m.
Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley), 9 a.m.
Warsaw Don Dicken Classic (field includes Valparaiso), 10 a.m.
Marquette Invitational at Briar Leaf (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Chesterton, Hebron, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, LaPorte, Michigan City, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Wheeler, Whiting), 1 p.m.
Football
TF South at TF North, noon
Softball
Lake Central Classic (field includes Kankakee Valley), 9 a.m.
New Prairie at LaPorte, 9 a.m.
Bishop Noll 3-way (field includes Hammond, SB Clay), 10 a.m.
Bremen at South Central, 10 a.m.
Culver Community at Washington Twp. (DH), 10 a.m.
Hebron at Victory Christian, 10 a.m.
LaCrosse vs. South Newton at North Judson, 10 a.m.
North Newton at McCutcheon, 10 a.m.
Whiting at Highland, 10 a.m.
Morgan Twp. at Pioneer, 10:30 a.m.
Faith Christian at Covenant Christian, 11 a.m.
Portage at Lebanon, 11 a.m.
TF South at Gavit, 11 a.m.
Crown Point vs. Hamilton Southeastern at Lafayette Harrison, noon
Munster at Leo, noon
Hammond Academy at River Forest, 1 p.m.
Crown Point at Lafayette Harrison, 2 p.m.
LaCrosse at North Judson, 2 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Mother McAuley, 2 p.m.
Morgan Twp. vs. North Miami at Pioneer, 2 p.m.
Griffith at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
East Noble Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 8:30 a.m.
Plymouth Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Kankakee Valley, Michigan City), 8:30 a.m.
Covington Invitational (field includes North Newton), 9 a.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes Lake Central, Portage, River Forest), 9 a.m.
Warsaw Invitational (field includes Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
New Prairie Early Season Rumble (field includes Lake Station, Wheeler), 10 a.m.
LaProte at Culver Academies, noon
Boys Track
Chesterton Relays (field includes Highland, LaPorte, Lowell, Michigan City, Munster, West Side), 10 a.m.
Gavit Relays at Clark (field includes Bishop Noll, Gary Lighthouse, Hammond, Lake Station, 21st Century), 10 a.m.
Hobart “Little 5” Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, EC Central, Griffith, Kankakee Valley), 10 a.m.
Marian Relays (Field includes Crown Point), 10 a.m.
Wheeler Bearcat Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bowman, Covenant Christian, Hanover Central, Illiana Christian, Morgan Twp., Morton, River Forest), 10 a.m.
Ben Davis Relays (field includes Merrillville, Portage), 10 a.m.
TF North at Kankakee Kay’s Invitational, 11 a.m.
Girls Track
Chesterton Relays (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Lowell, Michigan City, Munster, Portage), 10 a.m.
Gavit Relays at Clark (field includes Bishop Noll, Gary Lighthouse, Hammond, Lake Station, 21st Century), 10 a.m.
Hobart “Little 5” Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, EC Central, Griffith, Kankakee Valley), 10 a.m.
Wheeler Bearcat Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bowman, Covenant Christian, Hanover Central, Illiana Christian, Morgan Twp., Morton, River Forest), 10 a.m.
TF North at Kankakee Kay’s Invitational, 11 a.m.