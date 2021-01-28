 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

Thea City Classic at Bowman (West Side vs. 21st Century, 5:30 p.m.; Bowman vs. Gary Lighthouse, 7:30 p.m.)

Westville at Argos, 5:30 p.m.

Knox at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Kouts at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Morton at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Covenant Christian at Faith Christian, 5:30 p.m.

SB St. Joseph at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Hobart at Hammond, 6 p.m.

LaCrosse at South Central, 6 p.m.

West Side at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Bowman at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts