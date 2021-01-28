Prep schedule

Boys Basketball
Thea City Classic at Bowman (West Side vs. 21st Century, 5:30 p.m.; Bowman vs. Gary Lighthouse, 7:30 p.m.)
Westville at Argos, 5:30 p.m.
Knox at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Kouts at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Morton at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Covenant Christian at Faith Christian, 5:30 p.m.
SB St. Joseph at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Hobart at Hammond, 6 p.m.
LaCrosse at South Central, 6 p.m.
West Side at Michigan City, 6 p.m.
Bowman at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 7 p.m.