Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Tuesday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Westville at LaCrosse, 5:30 p.m.

Griffith at Bishop Noll, 6 p.m.

Merrillville at Indpls. Cathedral, 6:30 p.m.

21st Century at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Hebron at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Highland at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Morton at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Merrillville at LaPorte 5 p.m.

21st Century at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Lafayette Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Valparaiso intrasquad, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Merrillville at Lake Central, 10 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Merrillville at Lake Central, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

Highland at Michigan City, 9 a.m.

Andrean at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

