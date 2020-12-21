Prep schedule

Tuesday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Westville at LaCrosse, 5:30 p.m.
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 6 p.m.
Merrillville at Indpls. Cathedral, 6:30 p.m.
21st Century at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Hebron at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Highland at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Morton at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Merrillville at LaPorte 5 p.m.
21st Century at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Lafayette Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Valparaiso intrasquad, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Merrillville at Lake Central, 10 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Merrillville at Lake Central, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Highland at Michigan City, 9 a.m.
Andrean at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
