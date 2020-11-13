Prep schedule

Saturday's Schedule
Girls Basketball
Covenant Christian Tournament (field includes Calumet Christian, Faith Christian, Heritage Christian), 10 a.m.
LaPorte at SB Clay, 12:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Plymouth, 1 p.m.
Gavit at Wheeler, 3 p.m.
Valparaiso at Bishop Noll, 3 p.m.
Clark at Whiting, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Penn, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at New Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Munster, 7 p.m.
Highland at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Andrean, 7 p.m.
