 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Saturday's Schedule

Girls Basketball

Covenant Christian Tournament (field includes Calumet Christian, Faith Christian, Heritage Christian), 10 a.m.

LaPorte at SB Clay, 12:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Plymouth, 1 p.m.

Gavit at Wheeler, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Bishop Noll, 3 p.m.

Clark at Whiting, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Penn, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at New Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Munster, 7 p.m.

Highland at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Andrean, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts