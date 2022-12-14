Prep Schedule

Girls Basketball
Bowman at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic Invitational (Marian Catholic vs. Providence, 7 p.m.)
Marquette at Gary Lighthouse, 7 p.m.
Morton at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Oak Lawn Invitational (field includes TF South), TBA
Boys Swimming
EC Central at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.
West Side at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
EC Central at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.
West Side at Morton, 5:30 p..
Wrestling
Andrean at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
River Forest at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.