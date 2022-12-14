Prep Schedule

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls Basketball

Bowman at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic Invitational (Marian Catholic vs. Providence, 7 p.m.)

Marquette at Gary Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

Morton at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Oak Lawn Invitational (field includes TF South), TBA

Boys Swimming

EC Central at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

West Side at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

EC Central at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

West Side at Morton, 5:30 p..

Wrestling

Andrean at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

