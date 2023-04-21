Friday's Schedule
Baseball
Boone Grove at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lafayette Central Catholic Classic (field includes Bishop Noll), 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Lyons Twp., 4:30 p.m.
TF North vs. TF South at U.S. Steel Yard (RailCats), 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Elkhart at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
McCutcheon at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Portage at Munster, 5 p.m.
Crown Point at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Kouts vs. Calumet Christian at U.S. Steel Yard (RailCats H.S. Challenge) 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Lowell at Illiana Christian (Palmira), 4 p.m.
Merrillville at Calumet (Wicker Park), 4 p.m.
Rensselaer at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler, Tri-County at DeMotte Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
TF United at Richards, 5 p.m.
Softball
Andrean at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Stagg, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Mishawaka Marian, 5 p.m.
Calumet at Hammond Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Griffith, 6 p.m.
Carmel Invitational (field includes Lake Central), 6:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Boone Grove at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Culver Academies at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
West Side at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
TF South at Rock Island, 4 p.m.
Thornwood Gary Haupert Invitational (field includes TF North), 4:30 p.m.
3200 Showcase at Carmel (field includes Crown Point, Hanover Central, Highland, Lake Central, Munster), 5 p.m.
Notre Dame Relays (field includes Marian Catholic), 5 p.m.
Twin Lakes Relays (field includes Kankakee Valley), 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Twin Lakes Relays (field includes Kankakee Valley), 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Chicago Christian at Marian Catholic, 5:30 p.m.