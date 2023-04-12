Wednesday's Schedule
Baseball
Bishop Noll at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Sandburg at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
South Bend Career at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Bowman, 5 p.m.
TF North vs. Plainfield Central at Joliet Slammers Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Hebron vs. Wheeler at U.S. Steel Yard (RailCats H.S. Challenge), 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Boone Grove, Chesterton, Lowell at Andrean (Innsbrook), 4 p.m.
Marquette, New Prairie at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.
Rensselaer, Tri-Township at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 4:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
St. Viator at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Crown Point at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at LaVille, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Hebron at Knox, 5 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Marian Catholic at Stagg, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Munster at Crown Point, 4 p.m.
New Prairie at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track
Bishop Noll, 21st Century at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove, Westville at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian, Wheeler at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Bishop Noll, 21st Century at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove, Westville at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian, Wheeler at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Chesterton at Crown Point, 5 p.m.
Andrew vs. TF United (at TF South), 5:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.