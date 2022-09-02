 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

football stock
Times file photo

Week 3 Football

Thursday, Sept. 1

Leo at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

Culver Academies at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Elkhart at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at South Bend Washington, 6:30 p.m.

South Bend Clay at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at South Central, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), Facebook Live

New Prairie at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), Facebook Live

North Newton at North Judson, 7 p.m.

TF North at Chicago Hope, 7 p.m.

West Side at Highland, 7 p.m.

TF South at Chicago Lane Tech, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Bowman at Phalen, 1 p.m.

Crete-Monee at Andrean, 3 p.m.

Friday's events

Girls Golf

Lowell at Highland, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Kouts at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Faith Christian at DeMotte Christian, 5 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Portage Christian, 5 p.m.

Rich Twp. at Marian Catholic, 6 p.m.

Hoosier Cup Tournament at Bloomington North (Valparaiso vs. Evansville North, 7:30 p.m.; Merrillville vs. Martinsville, 9:10 p.m.)

Indiana/Kentucky Challenge at Reitz Memorial (field includes Lake Central), 8 p.m.

Victory Christian at Hammond Baptist, TBA

Girls Soccer

Victory Christian at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Faith Christian at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Hebron at Kouts 7 p.m.

Tri-Township at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Westville, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Hebron at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Tri-Township at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Westville, 5 p.m.

Faith Christian at DeMotte Christian, 6 p.m.

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

