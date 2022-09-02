Prep Schedule

Week 3 Football
Thursday, Sept. 1
Leo at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Culver Academies at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Elkhart at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at South Bend Washington, 6:30 p.m.
South Bend Clay at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at South Central, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), Facebook Live
New Prairie at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), Facebook Live
North Newton at North Judson, 7 p.m.
TF North at Chicago Hope, 7 p.m.
West Side at Highland, 7 p.m.
TF South at Chicago Lane Tech, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Bowman at Phalen, 1 p.m.
Crete-Monee at Andrean, 3 p.m.
Friday's events
Girls Golf
Lowell at Highland, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Kouts at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Faith Christian at DeMotte Christian, 5 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Portage Christian, 5 p.m.
Rich Twp. at Marian Catholic, 6 p.m.
Hoosier Cup Tournament at Bloomington North (Valparaiso vs. Evansville North, 7:30 p.m.; Merrillville vs. Martinsville, 9:10 p.m.)
Indiana/Kentucky Challenge at Reitz Memorial (field includes Lake Central), 8 p.m.
Victory Christian at Hammond Baptist, TBA
Girls Soccer
Victory Christian at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Faith Christian at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Hebron at Kouts 7 p.m.
Tri-Township at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Westville, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Hebron at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Tri-Township at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Westville, 5 p.m.
Faith Christian at DeMotte Christian, 6 p.m.