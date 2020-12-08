 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Wednesday's Schedule

Girls Basketball

Lake Station at Gary Lighthouse, 6 p.m.

Hebron at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Morton at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Plymouth at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Highland at Merrillville, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Highland at Merrillville, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Lake Station at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Calumet at Hebron, 6 p.m.

Hammond at EC Central, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Fairhaven Baptist at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts