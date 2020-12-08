Prep schedule

Wednesday's Schedule
Girls Basketball
Lake Station at Gary Lighthouse, 6 p.m.
Hebron at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Morton at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Plymouth at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Highland at Merrillville, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Highland at Merrillville, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake Station at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Calumet at Hebron, 6 p.m.
Hammond at EC Central, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Fairhaven Baptist at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
