Prep Schedule

Times file photo

Week 9 Football

Friday, Oct. 14

Fremont at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

North Newton at Tri-County, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at South Central, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Morton, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 7 p.m., rrsn.com, Facebook Live (video)

LaPorte at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)

Merrillville at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9); rrsn.com

River Forest at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF South, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

West Side at Indianapolis Attucks, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Brother Rice, 7:30 p.m.

Reavis at TF North, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Hammond Central vs. Madison at Greenwood, 1 p.m.

