Prep Schedule

Bowman at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
EC Central at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Morton, 7 p.m.
Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
South Bend Career Academy at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.
New Prairie at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Highland, 6 p.m.
