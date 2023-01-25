 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Basketball

Basketball

Boys Basketball

Bowman at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Boone Grove at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

EC Central at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Morton, 7 p.m.

Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

South Bend Career Academy at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

New Prairie at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Bishop Noll at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Highland, 6 p.m.

