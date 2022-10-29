Prep Schedule

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Cross Country

State finals at LaVern Gibson, Terre Haute, 1:30 p.m.

Illinois Class 2A

Metamora Sectional at Black Partridge Park (field includes Marian Catholic), 11 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

State finals at LaVern Gibson, Terre Haute, 11 a.m.

Illinois Class 2A

Metamora Sectional at Black Partridge Park (field includes Marian Catholic, TF North), 10 a.m.

