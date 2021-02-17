Prep schedule

Badminton
TF South at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Hammond Academy at Highland, 6 p.m.
EC Central at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com
South Central at Culver Community, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Marian Catholic at St. Laurence, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Richards at TF North (Castaways), 4 p.m.
Girls Bowling
TF North at Richards, 4 p.m.
Bremen at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Bremen at TF South co-op (TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Hobart Sectional prelims (Calumet, Chesterton, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 5:30 p.m.
Munster Sectional prelims (Clark, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster, North Newton, Rensselaer, West Side), 5:30 p.m.
