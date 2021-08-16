Prep schedule

Monday's Events
Boys Golf
Glen Oak Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 3 p.m.
Girls Golf
Boone Grove at Portage, 4 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 4 p.m.
Kankakee Valley, North Judson at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Lafayette Harrison at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Lake Central at Andrean, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Boone Grove at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
River Forest at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Morton at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Andrean at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Michigan City at SB St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 4 p.m.
Lake Station at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Hobart at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Knox at South Central, 5:30 p.m.
Frontier at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Highland at Kouts, 6 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.
Hebron at Whiting, 7 p.m.
River Forest at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
