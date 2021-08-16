 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule

Prep schedule

Monday's Events

Boys Golf

Glen Oak Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 3 p.m.

Girls Golf

Boone Grove at Portage, 4 p.m.

Hobart at Highland, 4 p.m.

Kankakee Valley, North Judson at West Central, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Lafayette Harrison at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Lake Central at Andrean, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Boone Grove at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Morton at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Andrean at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Michigan City at SB St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 4 p.m.

Lake Station at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Hobart at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Knox at South Central, 5:30 p.m.

Frontier at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Highland at Kouts, 6 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

Hebron at Whiting, 7 p.m.

River Forest at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FanDuel Odds Buest: White Sox or Giants to win World Series at +350

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep schedule
Agate

Prep schedule

Prep schedule for Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 and football scrimmage schedules for Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts