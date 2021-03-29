Prep schedule

Baseball
Crown Point at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Hebron at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Hanover Central at North Newton, 4 p.m.
Softball
Andrean at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Winamac, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at SB Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at John Glenn, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Kankakee Valley at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track
Highland at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Westfield Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Highland at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
