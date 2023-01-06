Prep Schedule

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball

LaLumiere at Hammond Central, 6 p.m.

Tri-County at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Trinity Greenlawn at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Hebron at South Central, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Westville, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 7 p.m.

Kouts at North Judson, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Portage at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

West Central at North Newton, 7 p.m.

South Newton at River Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Township at Washington Twp., 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Mishawaka Marian at Lake Central, 12:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Morton at Oregon-Davis, 5:30 p.m.

Tri-Township at Washington Twp., 5:30 p.m.

West Central at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Whiting, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Griffith, 7 p.m.

New Trier Grow the Game Invitational at Lyons Twp. (field includes TF North), TBA

Wrestling

TF North, Reavis at Eisenhower, 10 a.m.

Girls Wrestling

IHSGW North Regionals at Penn (field includes Calumet, Illiana Christian), 2 p.m.

