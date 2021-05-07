Prep schedule

 Skip to main content
Baseball

South Central Spring Classic (field includes Kankakee Valley), 9 a.m.

Andrean at Crown Point, 10 a.m.

Carmel Catholic at Marian Catholic, 10 a.m. (DH)

Covenant Christian at Westville, 10 a.m.

Kouts at North Miami, 10 a.m.

The Last Inning, School City of Hammond Baseball Tournament, at Dowling Park (Clark vs. Gavit, 10 a.m.; Morton vs. Hammond, noon; consolation 2:30 p.m.; championship 4:30 p.m.), Facebook.com/Regionsports and Regionsports.com

Valparaiso at Lowell, 10 a.m.

Washington Twp. at Bremen, 10 a.m.

Whiting at Illiana Christian, 10 a.m.

Calumet at North Newton, 11 a.m.

Hanover Central at Hobart, 11 a.m.

Mishawaka Marian at Michigan City, 11 a.m.

TF South at Manteno, 11 a.m.

SB Clay at Hammond Academy, noon

Bishop Noll vs. FW Dwenger at Lafayette Central Catholic Classic), 1 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian at Marquette, 3 p.m.

Bishop Noll vs. Guerin Catholic at Lafayette Central Catholic Classic, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Pioneer Invitational at Pond View (field includes Covenant Christian), 8 a.m.

Rensselaer Bomber Classic (field includes Andrean, Hanover Central, Highland, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Munster, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 8:30 a.m.

Plymouth Match Play Tournament (field includes LaPorte), 9:30 a.m.

Lafayette Jeff Booster Invitational at Coyote Crossing (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point), noon

Westville Invitational (field includes LaCrosse, LaPorte, Morgan Twp., River Forest, South Central), noon

Westfield State Preview (field includes Crown Point), noon

Girls Soccer

Marian Catholic at Marian Central Catholic, 10 a.m.

Softball

Boone Grove at Crown Point, 9 a.m.

Washington Twp. at Whiting, 9 a.m.

Carmel Catholic at Marian Catholic, 10 a.m. (DH)

Chesterton at Illiana Christian, 10 a.m. (DH)

TF South at Homewood-Flossmoor, 10 a.m.

Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Munster, North Newton), 10 a.m.

Westville at Calumet, 10 a.m.

Andrean at Valparaiso, 11 a.m.

New Prairie vs. Boone Grove at Crown Point, 11 a.m.

Kouts at John Glenn, noon

New Prairie at Crown Point, 1 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Angola Invitational (field includes Valparaiso), 8 a.m.

Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian), 8:30 a.m.

LaPorte Slicer Invitational (field includes Lowell), 9 a.m.

Munster at Penn, 10 a.m.

North Newton at Whiting, 10 a.m.

Boys Track

Gavit, Griffith, Lake Station at Illiana Christian, 10 a.m.

PCC Championship at Kouts, 9 a.m.

Girls Track

Goshen Relays (field includes Bowman), 10 a.m.

Gavit, Griffith, Lake Station at Illiana Christian, 10 a.m.

PCC Championship, 9 a.m.

