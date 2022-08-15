Prep Schedule

Monday
Boys Golf
Glenbard West Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 3 p.m.
Girls Golf
Highland at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Portage at Boone Grove, 4 p.m.
Covenant Christian, North Judson, North Newton at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at South Central (Hamlet), 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Crown Point at Lafayette Harrison, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at North White, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Portage at Munster, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Boone Grove at Morton, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
South Bend St. Joseph at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
Morton at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Valparaiso, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Kouts at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Whiting at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Knox, 7 p.m.
Tri-Township at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Football
Friday
John Glenn at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
Frontier at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at South Bend Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.
Triton at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Penn, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com
Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Crossroads Christian (Ill.) at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Highland at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com
LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Crown Point, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)
Morton at Portage, 7 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
South Newton at North Newton, 7 p.m.
West Side at South Bend Riley, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.