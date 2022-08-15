 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Tennis

Tennis

Monday

Boys Golf

Glenbard West Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 3 p.m.

Girls Golf

Highland at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Portage at Boone Grove, 4 p.m.

Covenant Christian, North Judson, North Newton at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at South Central (Hamlet), 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Crown Point at Lafayette Harrison, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at North White, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Portage at Munster, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Boone Grove at Morton, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

South Bend St. Joseph at Michigan City, 4 p.m.

Morton at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Valparaiso, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Kouts at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Whiting at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at Knox, 7 p.m.

Tri-Township at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Football

Friday

John Glenn at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

Frontier at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at South Bend Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.

Triton at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Penn, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com

Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Crossroads Christian (Ill.) at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Highland at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com

LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Crown Point, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)

Morton at Portage, 7 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

South Newton at North Newton, 7 p.m.

West Side at South Bend Riley, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.

