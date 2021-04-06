 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Baseball
Baseball

Chesterton at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Frontier at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.

New Prairie at Highland, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

TF United at Eisenhower, 5 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Marist, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Chesterton at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Culver Community at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Boone Grove, 4:45 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Argos, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Valparaiso at Hobart, 4:15 p.m.

Wheeler at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Boone Grove, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Track

Illiana Christian, River Forest at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Illiana Christian, River Forest at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

TF South at Oak Forest, 5 p.m.

Lemont at TF North, 6 p.m.

