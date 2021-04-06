Prep schedule

Baseball
Chesterton at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Frontier at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.
New Prairie at Highland, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
TF United at Eisenhower, 5 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Marist, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Chesterton at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Culver Community at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Boone Grove, 4:45 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Argos, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Valparaiso at Hobart, 4:15 p.m.
Wheeler at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Boone Grove, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Track
Illiana Christian, River Forest at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Illiana Christian, River Forest at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
TF South at Oak Forest, 5 p.m.
Lemont at TF North, 6 p.m.