Prep Schedule

Tuesday’s Schedule
Badminton
Lincoln-Way West quad (field includes TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
TF South at Peotone, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Windy City Classic at Reavis (field includes TF United), TBA
Softball
South Bend Riley at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today