Prep Schedule







Week 4 Football

Friday, Sept. 9

Hobart at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live

Andrean at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Highland at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at South Newton, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live

Merrillville at Portage, 7 p.m.

Munster at Morton, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

TF North at TF South, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

West Side at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Marian Catholic at Bloom Twp., noon

Saturday's events

Boys Cross Country

Terre Haute North State Meet Preview at Lavern Gibson (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Valparaiso), 7:30 a.m.

Lafayette Harrison Invitational (field includes Andrean, DeMotte Christian, Hanover Central, Hebron, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, LaPorte, Munster, Portage, Wheeler), 8 a.m.

Marion Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan (field includes Chesterton), 8:30 a.m.

Manchester Invitational (field includes Boone Grove), 9 a.m.

TF South Rich Dust Invitational at North Creek Meadow (field includes Bishop Noll, EC Central, Marian Catholic, Merrillville, Valparaiso, TF North, Whiting), 9 a.m.

Lyons Twp. (Ill.) Invitational (field includes Lowell), 9:30 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Terre Haute North State Meet Preview at Lavern Gibson (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Valparaiso), 7:30 a.m.

Lafayette Harrison Invitational (field includes Andrean, DeMotte Christian, Hanover Central, Hebron, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, LaPorte, Lowell, Munster, Portage, Wheeler), 8 a.m.

Marion Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan (field includes Chesterton), 8:30 a.m.

Manchester Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.

TF South Rich Dust Invitational at North Creek Meadow (field includes Bishop Noll, EC Central, Marian Catholic, Merrillville, TF North, Whitng), 9 a.m.

Girls Golf

Lafayette Jefferson Lady Broncho Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Kankakee Valley), 8 a.m.

Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Lake Central), 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Hoosier Cup Tournament at Bloomington North (Valparaiso vs. Bloomington North, 8 a.m.; Merrillville vs. Jeffersonville, 11:40 a.m.; Valparaiso vs. Indpls. Pike 1:30 p.m.; Merrillville vs. Indpls. Genesis 5:10 p.m.)

Plymouth Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley), 9 a.m.

Westville at John Glenn, 9:30 a.m.

Casa de Garcia Christian at Hammond Academy, 10 a.m.

Marian Catholic at Providence, 10 a.m.

Morgan Twp. at Wheeler, 10 a.m.

TF United at Thornton, 11 a.m.

Andrean at Portage, 11:30 a.m.

Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 11:30 a.m.

Munster at Chesterton, 11:30 a.m.

Hebron at Boone Grove, noon

Rensselaer at Lowell, noon

Indiana/Kentucky Challenge at Reitz Memorial (field includes Lake Central), 1 p.m.

Hobart at Michigan City, 4 p.m.

Morton at Lafayette Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Concord District I Invitational (field includes Andrean), 10 a.m.

Hebron at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.

Valparaiso at South Bend Adams, 10 a.m.

Wheeler at Highland, 10 a.m.

Chesterton at Brownsburg, 11:30 a.m.

LaLumiere at LaPorte, 11:30 a.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Griffith, 3 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Crawfordsville Macy Invitational (field includes Lake Central, Lowell), 8 a.m.

New Prairie Invitational (field includes Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Michigan City), 8 a.m.

Crown Point Invitational (field includes Andrean, Chesterton, Hanover Central, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.

Munster, Penn, West Lafayette at Culver Academies, 9 a.m.

Girls Volleyball

Avon Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 8 a.m.

Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes Griffith, Hebron, Lowell, Merrillville), 9 a.m.

Bishop Noll at Highland, 11:30 a.m.

