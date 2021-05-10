Prep schedule

Baseball
Andrean at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at Clark, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Hillcrest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Benet, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
North Judson at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Lawn at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-County at North Newton, 4:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Calumet at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Portage Christian at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Chesterton at Portage (Robbinhurst), 4 p.m.
EC Central at Whiting (Lost Marsh), 4 p.m.
Hanover Central, Munster at Illiana Christian (Palmira), 4 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Lake Central, Valparaiso at Merrillville (Turkey Creek), 4 p.m.
LaPorte, Michigan City at Crown Point, 4 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Boone Grove at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Clark at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Hillcrest at TF South, 4:30 p.m. (DH)
Merrillville at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Lawn at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
SB Career Academy at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.
Calumet at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Rensselaer at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.
Tri-County at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Marian Catholic at Marist, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Portage at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Clark, 4:45 p.m.
Boone Grove at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Covenant Christian, North White at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
GLAC meet at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hillcrest, Lemont at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Forest at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
GSSC meet at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
NCC meet at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Bowman at Culver Academies, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Track
Benet, Bloom, Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian, North White at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
GLAC meet at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
DAC meet at Chesterton, 4:45 p.m.
GSSC meet at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Hillcrest, TF South at Lemont, 5 p.m.
NCC meet at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Bowman at Culver Academies, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 5 p.m.