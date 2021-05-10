 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

 Jim Bis, File, The Times

Baseball

Andrean at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Hillcrest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Benet, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

North Judson at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Lawn at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Tri-County at North Newton, 4:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Calumet at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Portage Christian at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Chesterton at Portage (Robbinhurst), 4 p.m.

EC Central at Whiting (Lost Marsh), 4 p.m.

Hanover Central, Munster at Illiana Christian (Palmira), 4 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Lake Central, Valparaiso at Merrillville (Turkey Creek), 4 p.m.

LaPorte, Michigan City at Crown Point, 4 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Boone Grove at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Hillcrest at TF South, 4:30 p.m. (DH)

Merrillville at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Lawn at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

SB Career Academy at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.

Calumet at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Rensselaer at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.

Tri-County at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Marian Catholic at Marist, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Portage at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.

Andrean at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Clark, 4:45 p.m.

Boone Grove at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Covenant Christian, North White at West Central, 4:30 p.m.

GLAC meet at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hillcrest, Lemont at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Forest at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

GSSC meet at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

NCC meet at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Bowman at Culver Academies, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Track

Benet, Bloom, Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian, North White at West Central, 4:30 p.m.

GLAC meet at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

DAC meet at Chesterton, 4:45 p.m.

GSSC meet at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Hillcrest, TF South at Lemont, 5 p.m.

NCC meet at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Bowman at Culver Academies, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 5 p.m.

