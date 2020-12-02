Prep schedule

Thursday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Griffith at Clark, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Argos at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Kouts at South Central, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at River Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Culver Academies at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
EC Central at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.
North Judson, South Newton at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Knox, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Culver Academies at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
EC Central at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.
North Judson, South Newton at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Knox, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Highland at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
