Prep schedule
agate

Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Thursday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Griffith at Clark, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Argos at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Kouts at South Central, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at River Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Culver Academies at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

Chesterton at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

EC Central at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

North Judson, South Newton at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Knox, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Culver Academies at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

Chesterton at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

EC Central at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

North Judson, South Newton at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Knox, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Highland at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

