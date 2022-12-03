Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
South Bend St. Joseph at Marquette, 1 p.m.
Victory Christian at Mishawaka, 4 p.m.
Crown Point at Penn, 6 p.m., (video), rrsn.com
South Bend Riley at Merrillville, 6 p.m., rrsn.com, globeradio.org
Oregon-Davis at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Griffith, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Munster at Morton, 7 p.m.
Northridge at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Highland at Illiana Christian, 1:30 p.m.
EC Central at Gary Lighthouse, 2:30 p.m.
Lafayette Central at Andrean, 3 p.m.
Merrillville at Fort Wayne Snider, 5 p.m.
Penn at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Tri-Township, 6:30 p.m.
Concord at LaPorte, 6:45 p.m.
Griffith at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Crete-Monee Invitational (field includes TF South), TBA
Fremd Shootout (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA
Boys Bowling
TF North Meteor Bonanza at Castaways, 9 a.m.
Girls Bowling
Rich East Invitational (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Franklin Hall of Fame Classic (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.
Plymouth Relays (field includes Kankakee Valley), 8 a.m.
Munster Relays (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central, Portage, Valparaiso), dive 9 a.m.; swim 1 p.m.
Western Diving Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.
LaPorte Lowell, 9 a.m.
Michigan City at New Prairie, 10 a.m.
Morton at Culver Academies, 10 a.m.
West Side at Griffith, 10 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Franklin Hall of Fame Classic (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.
Plymouth Relays (field includes Kankakee Valley), 8 a.m.
Munster Relays (field includes Lake Central, Portage, Valparaiso), dive 9 a.m.; swim 1 p.m.
Western Diving Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.
LaPorte at Lowell, 9 a.m.
Michigan City at New Prairie, 10 a.m.
Morton at Culver Academies, 10 a.m.
West Side at Griffith, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Western Super Six Tournament (field includes Hobart), 8 a.m.
Winamac Super 8 (field includes Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Lake Central Harvest Classic (field includes Andrean, Calumet, Griffith, Hanover Central, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station, Portage, River Forest), 8:30 a.m.
Illiana Christian at Seneca, 9 a.m.
LaPorte Invitational (field includes Lowell, Merrillville), 9 a.m.
Maine West Quad (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.
Seneca Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.
Valparaiso Viking Duals (field includes Hebron, Kankakee Valley, Michigan City, Morton, Munster), 9 a.m.