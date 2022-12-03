Prep Schedule

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball

South Bend St. Joseph at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Victory Christian at Mishawaka, 4 p.m.

Crown Point at Penn, 6 p.m., (video), rrsn.com

South Bend Riley at Merrillville, 6 p.m., rrsn.com, globeradio.org

Oregon-Davis at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Griffith, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Munster at Morton, 7 p.m.

Northridge at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Highland at Illiana Christian, 1:30 p.m.

EC Central at Gary Lighthouse, 2:30 p.m.

Lafayette Central at Andrean, 3 p.m.

Merrillville at Fort Wayne Snider, 5 p.m.

Penn at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

DeMotte Christian at Tri-Township, 6:30 p.m.

Concord at LaPorte, 6:45 p.m.

Griffith at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Crete-Monee Invitational (field includes TF South), TBA

Fremd Shootout (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA

Boys Bowling

TF North Meteor Bonanza at Castaways, 9 a.m.

Girls Bowling

Rich East Invitational (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Franklin Hall of Fame Classic (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.

Plymouth Relays (field includes Kankakee Valley), 8 a.m.

Munster Relays (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central, Portage, Valparaiso), dive 9 a.m.; swim 1 p.m.

Western Diving Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.

LaPorte Lowell, 9 a.m.

Michigan City at New Prairie, 10 a.m.

Morton at Culver Academies, 10 a.m.

West Side at Griffith, 10 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Franklin Hall of Fame Classic (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.

Plymouth Relays (field includes Kankakee Valley), 8 a.m.

Munster Relays (field includes Lake Central, Portage, Valparaiso), dive 9 a.m.; swim 1 p.m.

Western Diving Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.

LaPorte at Lowell, 9 a.m.

Michigan City at New Prairie, 10 a.m.

Morton at Culver Academies, 10 a.m.

West Side at Griffith, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

Western Super Six Tournament (field includes Hobart), 8 a.m.

Winamac Super 8 (field includes Wheeler), 8 a.m.

Lake Central Harvest Classic (field includes Andrean, Calumet, Griffith, Hanover Central, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station, Portage, River Forest), 8:30 a.m.

Illiana Christian at Seneca, 9 a.m.

LaPorte Invitational (field includes Lowell, Merrillville), 9 a.m.

Maine West Quad (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.

Seneca Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.

Valparaiso Viking Duals (field includes Hebron, Kankakee Valley, Michigan City, Morton, Munster), 9 a.m.

