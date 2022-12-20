Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
Hammond Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Clinton Christian, 7 p.m.
West Side at Portage, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
West Central at Westville, 5:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Clinton Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Lafayette Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
Kouts at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Munster, 7 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Oak Lawn at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
LaPorte at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Calumet at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Twin Lakes, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
LaPorte at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Calumet at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Twin Lakes, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
TF North at TF South, 3 p.m.