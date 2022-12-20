 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Strack & Van Til
Prep Schedule

football stock
Times file photo

Boys Basketball

Hammond Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Clinton Christian, 7 p.m.

West Side at Portage, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

West Central at Westville, 5:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Clinton Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Lafayette Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Highland, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com

Kouts at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

Lowell at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Munster, 7 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Oak Lawn at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

LaPorte at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Calumet at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Twin Lakes, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

LaPorte at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Calumet at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Twin Lakes, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

TF North at TF South, 3 p.m.

