Prep Schedule

Tuesday
Boys Cross Country
Griffith, Lake Station at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley Hokum Karem (field includes Covenant Christian, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, North Newton), 5:45 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Griffith, Lake Station at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley Hokum Karem (field includes Covenant Christian, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, North Newton), 5:45 p.m.
Boys Golf
Lemont at TF South (Centennial), 3:50 p.m.
Marist at Marian Catholic, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Highland, Hobart at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.
Boone Grove at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at South Bend Riley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Morgan Twp. at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Highland, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Argos at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Bishop Noll at Andrean, 4 p.m.
Lake Station at Highland, 4 p.m.
Lowell at Hanover Central, 4 p.m.
Benton Central at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Mishawaka Marian at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Washington Twp. at Hebron, 6 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Lake Central at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at Winamac, 6:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at 21st Century, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Hebron at Rensselaer, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Plymouth at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
21st Century at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
River Forest at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
West Central at Tri-Township, 7 p.m.
Football
Friday
John Glenn at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
Frontier at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at South Bend Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.
Triton at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Penn, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com
Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Crossroads Christian (Ill.) at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Highland at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com
LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Crown Point, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)
Morton at Portage, 7 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
South Newton at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Saturday
West Side at South Bend Riley, 6 p.m.