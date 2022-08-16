 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

  • 0
Tennis

Tennis

 Times file art

Tuesday

Boys Cross Country

Griffith, Lake Station at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley Hokum Karem (field includes Covenant Christian, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, North Newton), 5:45 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Griffith, Lake Station at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley Hokum Karem (field includes Covenant Christian, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, North Newton), 5:45 p.m.

Boys Golf

Lemont at TF South (Centennial), 3:50 p.m.

Marist at Marian Catholic, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

People are also reading…

Highland, Hobart at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

Boone Grove at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at South Bend Riley, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Morgan Twp. at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Highland, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Argos at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Bishop Noll at Andrean, 4 p.m.

Lake Station at Highland, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Hanover Central, 4 p.m.

Benton Central at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Washington Twp. at Hebron, 6 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Westville at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Lake Central at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at Winamac, 6:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at 21st Century, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Hebron at Rensselaer, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Plymouth at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

21st Century at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

West Central at Tri-Township, 7 p.m.

Football

Friday

John Glenn at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

Frontier at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at South Bend Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.

Triton at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Penn, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com

Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Crossroads Christian (Ill.) at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Highland at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com

LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Crown Point, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)

Morton at Portage, 7 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

South Newton at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Saturday

West Side at South Bend Riley, 6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 and football scrimmage schedules for Friday.

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at Region prep events scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 and football scrimmage schedules for Friday.

Watch Now: Related Video

"She's a legend," says Rafael Nadal on Serena Williams ahead of her retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts