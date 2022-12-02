Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
TF South at Shepard, 6:30 p.m.
Trinity Greenlawn at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Morton, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Highland, 7 p.m.
Hebron at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Munster, 7 p.m.
Kouts at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Plymouth, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 7 p.m.
River Forest at North Judson, 7 p.m.
TF North at Argo, 7 p.m.
21st Century at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at EC Central, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com
Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
West Side at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Westville at Tri-Township, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at North White, TBA
Girls Basketball
21st Century at South Bend Career Academy, 5 p.m.
Hebron at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.
Westville at Tri-Township, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Oak Forest Invitational (field includes TF United), 4:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Bremen, Richards at TF North, 5 p.m.
Evergreen Park, Lemont at TF South, 5 p.m.