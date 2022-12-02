 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball

TF South at Shepard, 6:30 p.m.

Trinity Greenlawn at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Morton, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Highland, 7 p.m.

Hebron at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Munster, 7 p.m.

Kouts at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Plymouth, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 7 p.m.

River Forest at North Judson, 7 p.m.

TF North at Argo, 7 p.m.

21st Century at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at EC Central, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com

Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

West Side at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Westville at Tri-Township, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at North White, TBA

Girls Basketball

21st Century at South Bend Career Academy, 5 p.m.

Hebron at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Westville at Tri-Township, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Oak Forest Invitational (field includes TF United), 4:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Bremen, Richards at TF North, 5 p.m.

Evergreen Park, Lemont at TF South, 5 p.m.

