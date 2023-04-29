Saturday's Schedule
Baseball
Bowman at West Side, 10 a.m.
Hammond Central at Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.
Illiana Christian at Portage, 10 a.m. (DH)
Lake Central at Lincoln-Way Central, 10 a.m.
Michigan City at South Bend Adams, 10 a.m.
Northridge at Chesterton, 10 a.m.
TF South at Morton, 10 a.m.
Andrean at Fort Wayne Dwenger, 11 a.m.
EC Central at South Bend Washington, 11 a.m.
Westville at Oregon-Davis, 11 a.m.
DeMotte Christian at South Newton, noon (DH)
People are also reading…
Lincoln-Way East at Valparaiso, noon
Calumet Christian at Whiting, 12:30 p.m.
Andrean at Mishawaka Marian, 1 p.m.
Hebron at Munster, 1 p.m.
Elkhart at Chesterton, 3 p.m.
Hammond Academy vs. TF North at RailCats Stadium, 6 p.m.
Boys Golf
Wawasee Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 7 a.m.
Peru Hall of Fame at Rock Hollow (field includes Chesterton, Valparaiso), 9:30 a.m.
Softball
Jimtown Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.
LaPorte Tournament (field includes Lowell, Portage), 9 a.m.
Tri-County Invitational (field includes Tri-Township), 9 a.m.
Lakeshore Invitational (field includes Crown Ponit), 9:30 a.m.
South Central at Tippecanoe Valley, 9:30 a.m. (DH)
Carmel at Marian Catholic, 10 a.m. (DH)
Twin Lakes at Hebron, 10 a.m. (DH)
Westville at Culver Academies, 10 a.m.
Victory Christian at Kankakee Trinity, 11 a.m. (DH)
TF South at Oak Forest, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lincoln-Way East Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 8:30 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Zionsville Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 7 a.m.
New Prairie Invitational (field includes Hobart, Portage), 9 a.m.
Boys Track
Delphi Norm Ebrite Relays (field includes Hobart), 8 a.m.
Kouts Invitational (field includes Hammond Central, Hebron, Lake Station, Morgan Twp., South Central, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.
Palatine Relays (field includes Portage), 9 a.m.
Glenbard West Jim Arnold Invitational (field includes Lowell), 9:30 a.m.
Huntington North Lime City Relays (field includes Merrillville), 10 a.m.
Rockford East Relays (field includes Bowman), 10 a.m.
Kokomo Relays (field includes Crown Point), 10:30 a.m.
Wheeler at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track
Delphi Norm Ebrite Relays (field includes Hobart), 8 a.m.
Kouts Invitational (field includes Hammond Central, Hebron, Lake Station, Morgan Twp., South Central, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.
Palatine Relays (field includes Portage), 9 a.m.
Huntington North Lime City Relays (field includes Merrillville), 10 a.m.
Thornton Carol Urich Invitational (field includes TF North), 10 a.m.
Rockford East Relays (field includes Bowman), 10 a.m.
Wheeler at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.