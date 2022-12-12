Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
Portage Christian at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Highland, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Portage Christian at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Marquette at South Bend Career Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Tri-County at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Oak Lawn Invitational (field includes TF South), TBA
Boys Bowling
TF North at Lemont (Strike & Spare II), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
People are also reading…
Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Highland at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Highland at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Hammond Baptist at Morton, 6 p.m.