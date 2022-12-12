 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

football stock
Times file photo

Boys Basketball

Portage Christian at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Highland, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Portage Christian at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Marquette at South Bend Career Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Tri-County at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Oak Lawn Invitational (field includes TF South), TBA

Boys Bowling

TF North at Lemont (Strike & Spare II), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Highland at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Highland at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Hammond Baptist at Morton, 6 p.m.

