Prep Schedule

Thursday's Schedule
Badminton
Reavis at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Lake Central at Bloomington South, 4 p.m.
Bajenski Tournament at St. Rita (field includes Hanover Central), 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at 21st Century, 5 p.m.
River Valley at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Morton at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
TF United at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
LaPorte at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Penn at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Rich Twp. at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
South Newton at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Chesterton, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
West Central at Calumet, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
TF South at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Michigan City at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at South Central, 5:30 p.m.