Prep Schedule

Football
Thursday, Aug. 25
EC Central at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
Chesterton at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.
Penn at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.
West Central at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Calumet at West Side, 7 p.m.
Carver Military at TF North, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Munster, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Morton, 7 p.m.
Lafayette Jefferson at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Providence Catholic (Ill.), 7 p.m.
Lowell at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Thornwood, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
TF South at Shepard, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Highland, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Bishop Noll at Osceola Grace, 1 p.m.