Prep Schedule
Prep Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 25

EC Central at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Chesterton at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.

West Central at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Calumet at West Side, 7 p.m.

Carver Military at TF North, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Munster, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Morton, 7 p.m.

Lafayette Jefferson at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Providence Catholic (Ill.), 7 p.m.

Lowell at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Thornwood, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

TF South at Shepard, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Highland, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Bishop Noll at Osceola Grace, 1 p.m.

