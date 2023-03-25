Prep Schedule

Saturday's Schedule
Softball
Portage at Jennings County, 10 a.m. (DH)
TF South at Rich Twp., 11 a.m.
Southern Warrior Classic (field includes Andrean), TBA
Boys Indoor Track
Hoosier State Relays at Indiana University (field includes Bowman, Chesterton, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Hobart, Kouts, LaPorte, Merrillville, Wheeler), 10 a.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Legends Classic at LaSalle, Cincinnati, OH (field includes Lake Central), 8 a.m.
Hoosier State Relays at Indiana University (field includes Bowman, Chesterton, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Hobart, Kouts, LaPorte, Lowell, Merrillville, Wheeler), 10 a.m.
Boys Volleyball
Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational (field includes TF United), 5 p.m.