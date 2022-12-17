 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball

Wheeler at Hanover Central, 1:30 p.m.

Granger Christian at Hammond Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan City at South Bend Adams, 3 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com

West Side at Mishawaka Marian, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne North Side at Bowman, 4 p.m.

Attica at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Knox, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-Township at Oregon-Davis, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Elkhart, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Griffith, 7 p.m.

DeMotte Christian at South Central, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Morton, 7 p.m.

Westville at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Champions of Character Tournament at Grace College (field includes Chesterton, Victory Christian), TBA

Crete-Monee Warrior Shootout (field includes TF South), TBA

Hobart vs. Huntington North at Grace College, TBA

Girls Basketball

West Central at Washington Twp., 11 a.m.

Covington at North Newton, 11:30 a.m.

Morgan Twp. at North White, noon

Kouts at Hebron, 12:30 p.m.

LaPorte at South Bend Adams, 12:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Benton Central, 1 p.m.

Granger Christian at Hammond Academy, 2 p.m.

Highland at Michigan City, 2:30 p.m.

Tri-Township at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.

North Judson at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Oak Lawn Invitational (field includes TF South), TBA

Girls Bowling

Bremen Holiday Tournament at Oak Forest Bowl (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.

Gymnastics

LaPorte Pairs (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Lowell, Morgan Twp., Munster, Portage, Washington Twp., Westville), 11 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Hamilton Southeastern Holiday Splash (field includes Munster), 8 a.m.

Rensselaer Invitational (field includes Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Morton), 9 a.m.

South Bend Washington Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.

Warsaw Dive Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley, Michigan City), 9 a.m.

LaPorte at Elkhart, 10 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Hamilton Southeastern Holiday Splash (field includes Munster), 8 a.m.

Rensselaer Invitational (field includes Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Morton), 9 a.m.

South Bend Washington Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.

Warsaw Dive Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley, Michigan City), 9 a.m.

LaPorte at Elkhart, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

Munster Super Duals (field includes Griffith, Hammond Central, Illiana Christian, LaPorte, Michigan City), 8 a.m.

Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes North Newton), 8 a.m.

Beat the Streets Brawl at Hope Center (field includes Portage), 9 a.m.

Crown Point Carnahan Invitational (field includes Hebron, Lowell, Wheeler), 9 a.m.

Hobart Super Duals (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Highland, Lake Central, Morton, Valparaiso, Whiting), 9 a.m.

Kankakee Valley, Lowell at Andrean, 9 a.m.

Rich Township Invitational (field includes Merrillville, TF South), 9 a.m.

Girls Wrestling

Lafayette Jefferson Invitational (field includes Merrillville), 8 a.m.

