Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
Wheeler at Hanover Central, 1:30 p.m.
Granger Christian at Hammond Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan City at South Bend Adams, 3 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com
West Side at Mishawaka Marian, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne North Side at Bowman, 4 p.m.
Attica at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Knox, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Oregon-Davis, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Elkhart, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Griffith, 7 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at South Central, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Morton, 7 p.m.
Westville at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Champions of Character Tournament at Grace College (field includes Chesterton, Victory Christian), TBA
Crete-Monee Warrior Shootout (field includes TF South), TBA
Hobart vs. Huntington North at Grace College, TBA
Girls Basketball
West Central at Washington Twp., 11 a.m.
Covington at North Newton, 11:30 a.m.
Morgan Twp. at North White, noon
Kouts at Hebron, 12:30 p.m.
LaPorte at South Bend Adams, 12:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Benton Central, 1 p.m.
Granger Christian at Hammond Academy, 2 p.m.
Highland at Michigan City, 2:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.
North Judson at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Oak Lawn Invitational (field includes TF South), TBA
Girls Bowling
Bremen Holiday Tournament at Oak Forest Bowl (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.
Gymnastics
LaPorte Pairs (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Lowell, Morgan Twp., Munster, Portage, Washington Twp., Westville), 11 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Hamilton Southeastern Holiday Splash (field includes Munster), 8 a.m.
Rensselaer Invitational (field includes Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Morton), 9 a.m.
South Bend Washington Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.
Warsaw Dive Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley, Michigan City), 9 a.m.
LaPorte at Elkhart, 10 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Hamilton Southeastern Holiday Splash (field includes Munster), 8 a.m.
Rensselaer Invitational (field includes Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Morton), 9 a.m.
South Bend Washington Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.
Warsaw Dive Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley, Michigan City), 9 a.m.
LaPorte at Elkhart, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Munster Super Duals (field includes Griffith, Hammond Central, Illiana Christian, LaPorte, Michigan City), 8 a.m.
Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes North Newton), 8 a.m.
Beat the Streets Brawl at Hope Center (field includes Portage), 9 a.m.
Crown Point Carnahan Invitational (field includes Hebron, Lowell, Wheeler), 9 a.m.
Hobart Super Duals (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Highland, Lake Central, Morton, Valparaiso, Whiting), 9 a.m.
Kankakee Valley, Lowell at Andrean, 9 a.m.
Rich Township Invitational (field includes Merrillville, TF South), 9 a.m.
Girls Wrestling
Lafayette Jefferson Invitational (field includes Merrillville), 8 a.m.