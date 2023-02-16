Boys Basketball
Marquette at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.
De La Salle at Marian Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at Lowell, 7 p.m.
South Central at Culver Community, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Victory Christian at ACSI Tournament, TBD
Gymnastics
Morgan Twp. at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Munster Sectional (field includes Bishop Noll, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond Central, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster, North Newton, West Side), 5:30 p.m. swim prelims
People are also reading…
Valparaiso Sectional (field includes Calumet, Chesterton, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 6 p.m. swim prelims