Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
Andrean at Marquette, 2 p.m.
Glenbrook South Invitational (Marian Catholic vs. Morgan Park, 3:30 p.m.)
DeMotte Christian at Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at South Bend Washington, 6 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Boone Grove at LaVille, 6:30 p.m.
Culver Academies at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Herscher Shootout (TF North vs. Kankakee, 6:30 p.m.)
South Bend Clay at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
New Prairie at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Concord at LaPorte, 6:45 p.m.
Hanover Central at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Portage, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Munster, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Thornridge at TF South, 11 a.m.
Morton at Washington Twp., 1:30 p.m.
ESCC Tournament at Marist (field includes Marian Catholic), 1:30 p.m.
Griffith at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Girls Bowling
SCC Blue Conference meet (field includes TF North, TF South), TBA
Gymnastics
Chesterton Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Michigan City, Wheeler), 11 a.m.
Merrillville Pirate Pride Invitational (field includes Hobart, Lowell, Morgan Twp., Munster), 1 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Duneland Athletic Conference Championships at Lake Central, 9 a.m. diving; 1 p.m. swim
Wrestling
Crown Point Sectional (field includes Boone Grove, Hanover Central, Hebron, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Lowell, Wheeler), 8 a.m.
East Chicago Sectional (field includes Bishop Noll, Hammond Central, Merrillville, Morton, Munster, West Side, Whiting), 8 a.m.
LaPorte Sectional (field includes Chesterton, Marquette, Michigan City, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Portage Sectional (field includes Andrean, Calumet, Griffith, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station, River Forest), 8 a.m.
Winamac Sectional (field includes North Newton), 8 a.m.