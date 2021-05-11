 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
 Jim Bis, File, The Times

Baseball

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Mt. Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

21st Century at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at South Central, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Hobart at Munster, 4 p.m.

Westville at New Prairie, 4 p.m.

North Newton at Wheeler (Summer Tree), 4:30 p.m.

Portage, Valparaiso at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

TF United at Lemont, 6 p.m.

Softball

Marian Catholic at Benet, 3:30 p.m. (DH)

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Bremen at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

TF United at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Andrean at Merrillville, 4 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 4 p.m.

Chesterton at Munster, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop Noll at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

LaLumiere at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at SB Riley, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

DAC meet at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track

Washington Twp. at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Marian Catholic at Mt. Carmel, 5 p.m.

Lemont at TF United (TF North), 6 p.m.

Wrestling

TF North at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Hillcrest, TF South at Lemont, 5 p.m.

