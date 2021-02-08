 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

Gavit at Whiting, 6 p.m.

Morton at Griffith, 6 p.m.

TF South at Eisenhower, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Portage, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Marist, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

River Forest at West Side, 7 p.m.

South Central at South Newton, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Washington Twp. at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Eisenhower at TF South, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Lake Central at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Eisenhower at TF South co-op, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Diving Regional at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

