Prep schedule

Boys Basketball
Gavit at Whiting, 6 p.m.
Morton at Griffith, 6 p.m.
TF South at Eisenhower, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Portage, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Marist, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
River Forest at West Side, 7 p.m.
South Central at South Newton, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Washington Twp. at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Eisenhower at TF South, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Lake Central at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Eisenhower at TF South co-op, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Diving Regional at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
