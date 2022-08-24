 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

football stock
Times file photo

Wednesday

Boys Cross Country

De La Salle, Joliet Catholic, Joliet Central, Marian Catholic at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

De La Salle, Joliet Catholic, Marian Catholic at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Marian Catholic at Chicago Christian (Silver Lake), 4 p.m.

Reavis at TF North (Burnham), 4:30 p.m.

Shepard at TF South (Centennial Park), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Hobart at Lowell, 4 p.m.

Bishop Noll, South Central at Hanover Central (Palmira), 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hebron at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Highland, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Westville at River Forest, 5 p.m.

West Lafayette at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Michigan City at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Griffith at EC Central, 4 p.m.

Michigan City at LaLumiere, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Munster, 4:15 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at South Bend St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Southland Prep at Marian Catholic 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Marian Catholic at Homewood-Flossmoor, 5:30 p.m.

Andrean at Highland, 6 p.m.

Morton at Hebron, 6 p.m.

Tri-Township at Culver Academies, 6 p.m.

River Forest at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Football

Thursday, Aug. 25

EC Central at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Chesterton at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at Portage, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com

South Central at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.

West Central at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Calumet at West Side, 7 p.m.

Carver Military at TF North, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Andrean, 7 p.m., Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports (live video)

Griffith at Munster, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Morton, 7 p.m.

Lafayette Jefferson at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Providence Catholic (Ill.), 7 p.m.

Lowell at LaPorte, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)

Marian Catholic at Thornwood, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.comRegionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports (live video)

North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), 1560bearcountry.com

TF South at Shepard, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqui977.com

Whiting at Highland, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Bishop Noll at Osceola Grace, 1 p.m.

