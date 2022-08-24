Prep Schedule

Wednesday
Boys Cross Country
De La Salle, Joliet Catholic, Joliet Central, Marian Catholic at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
De La Salle, Joliet Catholic, Marian Catholic at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Marian Catholic at Chicago Christian (Silver Lake), 4 p.m.
Reavis at TF North (Burnham), 4:30 p.m.
Shepard at TF South (Centennial Park), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Hobart at Lowell, 4 p.m.
Bishop Noll, South Central at Hanover Central (Palmira), 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hebron at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Griffith, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Highland, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Westville at River Forest, 5 p.m.
West Lafayette at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Michigan City at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Griffith at EC Central, 4 p.m.
Michigan City at LaLumiere, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Munster, 4:15 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at South Bend St. Joseph, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Southland Prep at Marian Catholic 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Marian Catholic at Homewood-Flossmoor, 5:30 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 6 p.m.
Morton at Hebron, 6 p.m.
Tri-Township at Culver Academies, 6 p.m.
River Forest at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Football
Thursday, Aug. 25
EC Central at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
Chesterton at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.
Penn at Portage, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com
South Central at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.
West Central at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Calumet at West Side, 7 p.m.
Carver Military at TF North, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Andrean, 7 p.m., Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports (live video)
Griffith at Munster, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Morton, 7 p.m.
Lafayette Jefferson at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Providence Catholic (Ill.), 7 p.m.
Lowell at LaPorte, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)
Marian Catholic at Thornwood, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com, Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports (live video)
North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), 1560bearcountry.com
TF South at Shepard, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqui977.com
Whiting at Highland, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Bishop Noll at Osceola Grace, 1 p.m.