 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

  • 0
football stock
Times file photo

Week 8 Football

Friday, Oct. 7

TF South at Bremen, 6 p.m.

North White at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com; WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com

Boone Grove at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at West Side, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

LaPorte at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Munster at Lowell, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com

Oak Forest at TF North, 7 p.m.

Portage at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Calumet, 7 p.m.

South Bend Washington at Bowman, 7 p.m.

South Newton at South Central, 7 p.m.

De La Salle at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Morton at Culver Academies, 11 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe reveals 'systemic' emotional, sexual abuse in women's soccer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts