Prep Schedule

Week 8 Football
Friday, Oct. 7
TF South at Bremen, 6 p.m.
North White at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com; WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
Boone Grove at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at West Side, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com
Oak Forest at TF North, 7 p.m.
Portage at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Calumet, 7 p.m.
South Bend Washington at Bowman, 7 p.m.
South Newton at South Central, 7 p.m.
De La Salle at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Morton at Culver Academies, 11 a.m.