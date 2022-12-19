 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

  • 0
football stock
Times file photo

Boys Basketball

Elkhart Christian at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-County at North Newton (Indiana Kitchen Classic), 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Fenton at TF North, 5 p.m.

Tri-County at North Newton (Indinaa Kitchen Classic), 5 p.m.

21st Century at Elkhart Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Oak Lawn at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

People are also reading…

Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Hammond Baptist at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

EC Central at Morton, 6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts