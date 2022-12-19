Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
Elkhart Christian at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-County at North Newton (Indiana Kitchen Classic), 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Fenton at TF North, 5 p.m.
Tri-County at North Newton (Indinaa Kitchen Classic), 5 p.m.
21st Century at Elkhart Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Oak Lawn at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
People are also reading…
Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Hammond Baptist at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
EC Central at Morton, 6 p.m.