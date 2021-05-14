Prep schedule

Baseball
LaCrosse Invitational (field includes Argos, Covenant Christian), 9 a.m.
Mooresville John Howden Memorial Tournament (field includes Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Bradley at Marian Catholic, 10 a.m. (DH)
Bremen at South Central, 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Lowell, 10 a.m.
Morgan Twp. at John Glenn, 10 a.m.
Washington at TF South, 10 a.m.
Washington Twp. at Lake Station, 10 a.m.
Calumet at Marquette, 10:30 a.m.
North Newton at Hebron, 11 a.m.
Westville at Clark, 11 a.m.
Zionsville at Lake Central, 11 a.m.
Bowman at SB Clay, noon
Munster at Griffith, 7 p.m.
University High at Andrean, TBA
Girls Soccer
Carmel Catholic at Marian Catholic, 10 a.m.
Softball
Andrean at SB Clay, 9:30 a.m.
Carmel at Crown Point, 10 a.m. (DH)
Covenant Christian at Marquette, 10 a.m.
Hanover Central at North Newton, 10 a.m.
St. Viator at Marian Catholic, 10 a.m. (DH)
Victory Christian at SB Career Academy, 10 a.m.
Hammond Academy at Clark, 11 a.m.
Highland at Griffith, 11 a.m.
PCC Tournament championship at LaCrosse, 1 p.m.
Westville at River Forest, 2 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Kankakee Valley at Concordia Lutheran, 7:30 a.m.
Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Valparaiso), 9 a.m.)
GLAC Tournament at EC Central, 9 a.m.