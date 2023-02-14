Prep Schedule

Goshen at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at West Central, 6:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
South Bend Career Academy at Gary Lighthouse, 6:30 p.m.
TF South at Lake Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Argos at South Central, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Highland at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Marist at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Munster at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
New Prairie at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Oregon-Davis at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
West Side at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Crown Point, Hobart at Lowell, 6 p.m.
