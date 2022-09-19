Prep Schedule

Week 6 Football
Friday, Sept. 23
TF South at Hillcrest, 6 p.m.
Frontier at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Indianapolis Cathedral at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Bremen at TF North, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Benet at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
West Side at Indianapolis Washington, 2 p.m.
Bowman at Dugger Union, 4 p.m.
Monday's events
Girls Golf
Twin Lakes Sectional at Tippecanoe Country Club, 8 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Hammond Academy at Heritage Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Westville, 6 p.m.
Michigan City at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.
Andrean at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Thornton at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hanover Central at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at LaLumiere, 6:30 p.m.
River Forest at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
South Bend St. Joseph at LaPorte, 4 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Oak Forest at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Morton at Highland, 6 p.m.
Victory Christian at North White, 6 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Frontier, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Oregon-Davis, 6:30 p.m.
Plymouth at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Winamac, 6:30 p.m.
North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.