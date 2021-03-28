 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Baseball
Jeff Roberson

Baseball

Crown Point at Munster, 4 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Calumet, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Lemont at TF United (TF North), 5 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Notre Dame, 6:15 p.m.

Softball

Hanover Central at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Shepard at TF South, 5:45 p.m.

Argo at TF North, 6 p.m.

