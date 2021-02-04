Prep schedule

Boys Basketball
Gavit at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Portage, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Westvile at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Lake Central Sectional, prelims (Bishop Noll, Clark, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster, North Newton, Rensselaer), 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso Sectional, prelims (Calumet, Chesterton, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 5:30 p.m.
