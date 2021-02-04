 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

Gavit at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Portage, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Westvile at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Lake Central Sectional, prelims (Bishop Noll, Clark, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster, North Newton, Rensselaer), 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso Sectional, prelims (Calumet, Chesterton, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 5:30 p.m.

