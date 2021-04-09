Prep schedule

Baseball
Culver Community at LaCrosse, 9 a.m.
Bishop Noll at Gavit, 10 a.m.
Hammond Academy vs. Washington Community at RailCats High School Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 10 a.m.
Kankakee Valley Klassic (field includes Kouts), 10 a.m.
Lafayette Jeff Tournament (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point), 10 a.m.
Lowell at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
Marquette at Illiana Christian, 10 a.m. (DH)
Morgan Twp. at Winamac, 10 a.m. (DH)
Mt. Vernon Invitational (field includes Munster), 10 a.m.
SB Riley at LaPorte, 10 a.m.
Bowman at Portage Christian, 11 a.m.
Hebron at Whiting, 11 a.m.
Portage at Morton, 11 a.m.
Lake Station vs. Washington Community at RailCats High School Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 12:15 p.m.
Covenant Christian vs. Calumet Christian, at RailCats High School Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 3:30 p.m.
Kokomo Classic (field includes Andrean, Lake Central), TBA
Boys Golf
Rochester Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Lafayette Harrison Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Valparaiso), 1 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Marian Catholic at Marian Central, 10 a.m.
Softball
Pendleton Hts. Horseshoe Classic (field includes Chesterton, Lake Central), 9 a.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 10 a.m.
Kouts at South Newton, 10 a.m.
LaCrosse at Tri-County, 10 a.m.
Lafayette Harrison at Portage, 10 a.m. (DH)
Morgan Twp. at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
Munster at Penn, 10 a.m.
Plymouth at LaPorte, 10 a.m.
Valparaiso at Highland, 10 a.m.
Winamac at South Central, 10 a.m.
Hobart at Hebron, 11 a.m.
Morton at Andrean, 11 a.m.
Westville at Covenant Christian, 11 a.m.
South Central at Culver Community, 2 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Logan Invitational (field includes Chesterton, LaPorte), 9 a.m.
Hammond Academy, North Newton, Whiting at Highland, 10 a.m.
Portage at Culver Academies, 11 a.m.
Boys Track
Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Michigan City), 12:30 p.m.
Girls Track
Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Lowell, Michigan City), 12:30 p.m.