Prep schedule
Softball stock
Hillary Smith, The Times

Baseball

Culver Community at LaCrosse, 9 a.m.

Bishop Noll at Gavit, 10 a.m.

Hammond Academy vs. Washington Community at RailCats High School Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 10 a.m.

Kankakee Valley Klassic (field includes Kouts), 10 a.m.

Lafayette Jeff Tournament (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point), 10 a.m.

Lowell at Wheeler, 10 a.m.

Marquette at Illiana Christian, 10 a.m. (DH)

Morgan Twp. at Winamac, 10 a.m. (DH)

Mt. Vernon Invitational (field includes Munster), 10 a.m.

SB Riley at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Bowman at Portage Christian, 11 a.m.

Hebron at Whiting, 11 a.m.

Portage at Morton, 11 a.m.

Lake Station vs. Washington Community at RailCats High School Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 12:15 p.m.

Covenant Christian vs. Calumet Christian, at RailCats High School Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 3:30 p.m.

Kokomo Classic (field includes Andrean, Lake Central), TBA

Boys Golf

Rochester Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.

Lafayette Harrison Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Valparaiso), 1 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Marian Catholic at Marian Central, 10 a.m.

Softball

Pendleton Hts. Horseshoe Classic (field includes Chesterton, Lake Central), 9 a.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 10 a.m.

Kouts at South Newton, 10 a.m.

LaCrosse at Tri-County, 10 a.m.

Lafayette Harrison at Portage, 10 a.m. (DH)

Morgan Twp. at Wheeler, 10 a.m.

Munster at Penn, 10 a.m.

Plymouth at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Valparaiso at Highland, 10 a.m.

Winamac at South Central, 10 a.m.

Hobart at Hebron, 11 a.m.

Morton at Andrean, 11 a.m.

Westville at Covenant Christian, 11 a.m.

South Central at Culver Community, 2 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Logan Invitational (field includes Chesterton, LaPorte), 9 a.m.

Hammond Academy, North Newton, Whiting at Highland, 10 a.m.

Portage at Culver Academies, 11 a.m.

Boys Track

Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Michigan City), 12:30 p.m.

Girls Track

Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Lowell, Michigan City), 12:30 p.m.

